Will Jordan Ever Lift its Coronavirus Lockdown?

Lifting the lockdown in Jordan depends on the country’s current health situation, state news agency Petra reported citing the Minister of State for Media Affairs Amjad Adaileh, adding that such a decision will be considered after the Kingdom confirms zero coronavirus cases for three weeks in a row.

"There is no specific time to completely reopen the country and resume operations as normal," he told Al-Araby TV, adding that the country’s ability to kill the virus depended on the neighboring Arab countries’ ability to eliminate it.



This article has been adapted from its original source.