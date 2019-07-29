Can Lebanon Find a Solution to Syrian Refugees in The Next ‘Astana’ Talks?

Lebanon has accepted Russia’s invitation to attend, for the first time, the 13th round of the so-called Astana Syrian peace talks scheduled on Aug. 1-2 in the Kazakh capital, Nur Sultan.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's special envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentiev conveyed the invitation to Lebanese President Michel Aoun during a visit to Beirut on June 18.

Lavrentiev informed Aoun that the Russian President believes the participation of Lebanon and Iraq as observers is necessary to discuss the Syrian crisis.





The Lebanese President has set the target of his country’s participation in the talks by saying that “Lebanon is interested in attending the Astana conference because it facilitates efforts to find a political solution that would contribute to the return of refugees to their country.”

A diplomatic source at the Lebanese Foreign Ministry told Asharq Al-Awsat on Sunday that concerned parties have started preparing for the official position which Lebanon’s delegation would announce in Nur Sultan.

“Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil tasked director of political affairs at the Lebanese Foreign Ministry Ambassador Ghadi Khoury to represent Lebanon as an observer at the peace talks,” the source said, adding that the Syrian refugee crisis is listed as an item on the conference’s agenda.

The source revealed that Russia had promised Lebanon to support Beirut’s position during the meetings in the Kazakh capital.

This article has been adapted from its original source.