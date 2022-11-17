Will Lebanon ever elect a president?

ALBAWABA - Lebanon has failed yet again to elect a new president. This is the sixth time Lebanese parliamentarians meet to elect a new president but have been unable to do so with deadlock continuing.

Outgoing president Michel Aoun left the presidential seat on 31 August without an agreement on a the next president and lawmakers appear to be in no hurry to choose a president despite the worsening economic situation in the country.

The state of affairs is trending on the social media with news websites writing about the issue that may drag on with deep divisions in the country.

Parliament is split between supporters of Hezbollah and its opponents, neither having a clear majority, according to the naharnet website, stating that the votes in the past sessions were mainly divided between blank ballots and MP Michel Mouawad, whose father Rene Mouawad served as president.