Will More Ministers Resign in Jordan?

Reports have circulated in Jordan in the past two days that the coronavirus crisis may prompt the resignation of some ministers, who were widely criticized for their mismanagement of the outbreak in the country.

Agriculture Minister Ibrahim Shehadeh was the first to resign days ago over “administrative mistakes committed in some agricultural directorates.”

Official sources did not reveal to Asharq Al-Awsat the reasons behind the expected resignations and whether they will be accompanied by a cabinet reshuffle.

It is still yet unclear whether Prime Minister Omar Razzaz will assign ministers from his government to carry out the duties of the three ministers observers said will most likely resign.

In other news, after about a month since the closure of schools as a precaution over the coronavirus outbreak, parents have been demanding to know the fate of the academic year.

Education Ministry spokesman Walid al-Jallad said remote teaching is still active on local television and private channels that were launched for this purpose.

He said that official exams will be held for high school students in early July as scheduled, noting that distance learning is enough to complete the school curriculum in June.

Jallad, however, warned that the aggravation of the health crisis could still affect these plans.

Jordan has reported 345 virus cases and five deaths.

This article has been adapted from its original source.