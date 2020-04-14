Will Netanyahu and Gantz Ever Form a Unity Government?

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz were holding further talks on forming a unity government Tuesday morning after announcing “major progress” in negotiations the night before.

They were joined by their negotiating teams.

The two met late Monday at the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem, during which they asked President Reuven Rivlin to extend Gantz’s mandate to assemble a government, which expired at midnight.

The president granted the request, giving Gantz until Wednesday night to finalize a deal. A statement from the President’s Residence said he agreed to do so “on the understanding that they are very close to reaching an agreement between them.”

Rivlin on Sunday turned down a request from Gantz for a 14-day extension, which was not supported by Netanyahu. The President’s Residence said at the time that Netanyahu confirmed to Rivlin the sides were not close to signing an agreement.

Following their late-night meeting, Gantz and Netanyahu released a joint statement saying there had been “significant progress in talks to form an emergency unity government.”

Gantz is seeking a unity government with Likud that would see him and Netanyahu rotate the premiership, with the incumbent prime minister keeping the reins for the first 18 months.

There were no details early Tuesday on what compromises had been made, but Channel 12 news reported that Netanyahu’s allies in the Yamina party were fuming over the agreements and were set to bolt to the opposition.

Even without Yamina’s six seats, Netanyahu could easily build a coalition with Blue and White’s support.

A main point of contention between the sides in recent days was believed to be Likud’s desire to make changes to judicial appointments procedures to give it greater control over the process, and Blue and White’s stark opposition to this.

Yamina had previously claimed Netanyahu had promised that he wouldn’t budge on the matter.

Another key issue was reportedly Netanyahu’s concern that the High Court of Justice may rule that he cannot be prime minister due to the criminal charges against him, a development which could leave Gantz as prime minister for the whole term of their coalition. Netanyahu was therefore reportedly trying to engineer some kind of legislative guarantee that Gantz would not take over as prime minister in the event of such a court ruling.

As for annexation under the US peace plan, Gantz is believed to have withdrawn from his previous demand for a right of veto on the matter, essentially clearing the way for it to take place if it is approved by Washington.

Notably, the 48-hour extension left Netanyahu and Gantz with far less time than that to agree on a deal: Tuesday evening until Wednesday evening are the last days of Passover, leaving little time for negotiations assuming the two do not hold talks during that time.

If the mandate were to end without the sides agreeing, Rivlin has indicated he would not give Netanyahu 28 days to try his hand at forming a government as well, since he does not have 61 MKs recommending him. Instead, Rivlin said that if the two leaders do not sign an agreement, he would ask Knesset members to recommend one of their peers to receive the mandate to form a government. The first MK to receive more than 61 recommendations would then be tasked by Rivlin. If the Knesset cannot agree on a candidate within 21 days, Israel would have to hold fourth elections.

Three rounds of elections since last April a year have failed to break a political deadlock that has left the country with a transitional government of limited power. Following the last vote, on March 9, Rivlin tasked Gantz with forming a government after he received the backing of a majority of lawmakers to be nominated with the job.

He received the nomination with the backing of left-wing and Arab lawmakers, but then, late last month, proceeded to launch negotiations with Netanyahu and with right-wing backing was elected Knesset speaker, a move that saw his Blue and White alliance break up.

Gantz, in a televised address to the nation on Monday evening before his meeting with Netanyahu, had implored the premier to ink a coalition deal. He urged Netanyahu to honor the terms of an agreement which he said was finalized by both sides last week.

He did not make any accusations against Netanyahu’s handling of the negotiations and did not mention or hint at a reported threat that Blue and White has made to Likud.

Gantz is Knesset speaker with control over the parliamentary agenda. The threat looming over the coalition negotiations is that should Likud call off the talks, Gantz and his Blue and White MKs would rejoin the anti-Netanyahu bloc in passing legislation to prevent an indicted person — namely Netanyahu — from serving as premier.

Israeli law requires cabinet ministers facing criminal indictment to resign from their cabinet posts, but there is no such stipulation for a prime minister.

Netanyahu faces seven counts of three criminal charges: fraud and breach of trust in Cases 1000 and 2000, and bribery, fraud and breach of trust in Case 4000. He denies the allegations and says he is the victim of an attempted political coup by the opposition, police and state prosecutors. His trial is scheduled to begin next month, though it remains unclear whether it will open then, due to the pandemic.

This article has been adapted from its original source.