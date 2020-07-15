Will The Next WTO Director-General be a Saudi?

Saudi Arabia's candidate for the post of Director General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Advisor at the Royal Court Mohammed bin Mazyad Al-Tuwaijiri arrived in Geneva on Tuesday to take part in the meetings of the WTO general council, set to start on Wednesday.

There are eight candidates vying for succeeding current Director General of the WTO Roberto Azevêdo, of Brazil, who decided to terminate his tenure on August 1, a full year prior to the end of his term.

Al-Tuwaijiri is set to present his vision and working program before the representatives of the WTO member states and answer their questions on Friday. Other candidates will also be presenting their programs.

On July 7, Saudi Arabia announced Al-Tuwaijiri’s nomination to the post. The Saudi mission to the organization said at the time that the Kingdom realizes the central role the WTO plays in drafting and implementing international trade regulations and developing the economy and commerce internationally.

Al-Tuwaijri’s nomination during such a critical time in the world stems from Saudi Arabia’s sense of responsibility in its role as president of the G20 for 2020, it added.

Al-Tuwaijiri, a trained business administration, banker and economic expert, has held the portfolio of the economy and planning in the Kingdom, in addition to other previous public and private leading posts, nationally as well as internationally.

Eight candidates are battling for the post of WTO chief, including Egyptian former diplomat Hamid Mamdouh.

