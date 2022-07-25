Will Syria be 'Rehabilitated' Into The Arab League?

  1. Home
Published July 25th, 2022 - 07:41 GMT
Ramtane Lamamra
Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra meets with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (not seen) in Moscow, Russia on March 19, 2019 [Sefa Karacan - Anadolu Agency]

ALBAWABA -  Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra is in the Syria capital of Damascus. This is seen as one more step to rehabilitate Syria back into the Arab League in the summit of the pan-Arab organization which is to be held next November. 

He is expected to meet top Syrian officials. According to the Algerian Foreign Ministry, the visit is scheduled for two days as part of Algeria's preparations for the Arab League summit.

Early this month, Syrian regime's Foreign Minister Faysal Mikdad visited Algeria at an official invitation to participate in the 60th anniversary of Algeria's independence ceremonies.

The Arab League, formally known as the League of Arab States, is expected to hold its first annual summit in three years in Algeria this November. Syria’s membership of the organization was suspended in 2011 after the regime’s brutal crackdown on mass protests, the Turkish news agency added.

Last year, normalization steps with the Syrian regime were accelerated by several Arab countries, including Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, and Bahrain.

 

