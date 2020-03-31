Will There be Real Peace in Afghanistan?

In a rare development, Afghanistan's former Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah on Tuesday endorsed the official delegation for peace talks with Taliban announced by his political rival, President Ashraf Ghani.

In a statement, he said that he gives priority to the peace process, despite differences over the results of presidential elections announced earlier this year

"Though, there isn't an acceptable solution found to resolve the political crisis stemming from the elections marred by rigging, my promise is not to undermine the peace process due to other issues," he said.

Ghani's spokesman, Sediq Sediqqi, said in a tweet that the Taliban now have no more reasons to delay the intra-Afghan talks.

“No more excuses, no more reasons to delay the talks if the Taliban are committed to peace and comply to that agreement they signed,” Sediqqi said.

The rare consensus among rival Afghan politicians has been hailed by the European Union.

“The EU Delegation in agreement with the EU Heads of Mission based in Kabul welcome the agreement by political leaders on an inclusive negotiation team. This constitutes an important step towards starting intra-Afghan negotiations and solving the domestic political crisis. We offer our full support to the newly established team. We encourage all political leaders to promote the effective participation of women, youth and victims,” it said in a statement.

Last week, in a blow to the thorny peace process, the Taliban announced they would not hold talks with a 21-member peace delegation announced by the Afghan government.

In a statement, Zabiullah Mujahed, the Taliban spokesman, said they do not recognize and will not talk to Afghan government as the legitimate representatives of all Afghan sides.

"We shall only sit for talks with a negotiation team that conforms with our agreements," Mujahed added.

Hours ahead of the Taliban's objections, the U.S. peace envoy for Afghanistan hailed the Afghan government for forming an inclusive negotiating team for talks with the Taliban.

Zalmay Khalilzad, U.S. special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation, said in a series of tweets that this consensus is a meaningful step that moves the parties significantly closer to intra-Afghan negotiations.

"I want to congratulate Afghan government, political & civil society leaders for coming together. They've forged an inclusive negotiating team for talks with the Taliban. The Islamic Republic delegation reflects the true tapestry of the nation and the instrumental role of women," he said.

The government has announced a 21-member committee under former intelligence chief Mohammed Masoum Stanekzai to kickstart the stalled talks.

Prior to the latest rift, the rejuvenated yet fragile Afghan peace process faced deadlocks as differences persisted between Kabul and the Taliban over a proposed exchange of prisoners.

According to official sources, there are 12,000-15,000 inmates, including foreigners from Pakistan, Central Asia and Gulf countries, in different prisons across Afghanistan.

The Taliban have demanded the release of 5,000 of their militants in return for the release of 1,000 captives, including Afghan government officials and security personnel.

The Afghan government, however, insists on releasing them in phases along with intra-Afghan talks and a cease-fire in place.

This article has been adapted from its original source.