Will Turkey Impose Sanctions on Russia?

Published June 27th, 2022 - 08:42 GMT
Turkish Presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin gives a press conference following talks with Sweden and Finland over their bids to join NATO at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, on May 25, 2022. (Photo by Adem ALTAN / AFP)
Turkey announced that it will not impose sanctions against Russia.

Turkey will not join sanctions against Russia, acting out for its own economic benefit, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Sunday.

"We have stated that we will not join the sanctions. Because it comes from our economic advantage, we are dependent on external energy sources. We have openly declared our position to the West, there is an understanding. The sanctions against Russia will hit, first of all, the Turkish economy, we certainly do not want that," Kalin said in an interview with Turkish broadcaster Haberturk. 

 

