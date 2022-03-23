Will Venezuela 'Copycat' Russia and Invade Colombia?

Diosdado Cabello, vice-president of Venezuela´s Socialist Party and the number two man in Nicolas Maduro's government, suggested Tuesday that a military operation similar to Russia’s in Ukraine should be carried out in Colombia.

“From what happens in Ukraine, new world order is going to emerge. Well, I am not an expert on the subject but the more time passes, the worse it will be for Nazis of Ukraine, because the denazification will be rooted out," Cabello said during his weekly news conference. "Why don’t they take the opportunity to decocainize Colombia to see what’s left after that.”

One of Maduro's top people in the National Assembly, Diosdado Cabello, is suggesting that #Venezuela take military action against #Colombia, much like Russia is currently doing in Ukraine. Even if he's joking, words still cannot express how monumentally stupid it is to say that. https://t.co/uVjfvWI8ri — Mike Bacci (@Mikesw1234) March 22, 2022

Cabello has justified the aggression ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, an ally of Maduro, against Ukraine.

"Governments defend their territory, there are countries that sell their homelands, of course. But governments defend their territory and that is what Putin is doing,” he said in support of Russia's military operation.

Maduro has sided with Moscow since the war broke out.



“Venezuela announces its full support to President Vladimir Putin in the defense of Russia's peace,” Maduro said hours after ​​Russia began its war on Ukraine. "Venezuela is with Putin, with Russia, with the brave and just causes of the world, and we are going to strengthen our alliance more and more."

Cabello´s remarks come weeks after a delegation from Washington met Maduro in Caracas to discuss “energy security” as the US government seeks to isolate Russia.

Colombian President Ivan Duque has rejected the Russian operation and aligned himself with other countries in the region to support Ukraine.

Duque is scheduled Tuesday to hold a conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodimir Zelenskyy.

The Colombian president has said that in the face of any provocation from a neighboring country, the nation is prepared to respond.

This article has been adapted from its original source.