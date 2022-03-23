  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Will Venezuela 'Copycat' Russia and Invade Colombia?

Will Venezuela 'Copycat' Russia and Invade Colombia?

Published March 23rd, 2022 - 09:13 GMT
Venezuelan deputy and vice-president
Venezuelan deputy and vice-president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello, speaks during a meeting with social movements at Carabobo Park in Caracas, on November 10, 2021. (Photo by Pedro Rances Mattey / AFP)
Highlights
Why don’t they take the opportunity to decocainize Colombia to see what’s left after that,’ says Diosdado Cabello

Diosdado Cabello, vice-president of Venezuela´s Socialist Party and the number two man in Nicolas Maduro's government, suggested Tuesday that a military operation similar to Russia’s in Ukraine should be carried out in Colombia.

Also ReadVenezuelans Rally on World Youth Day in Support of President MaduroVenezuelans Rally on World Youth Day in Support of President Maduro

“From what happens in Ukraine, new world order is going to emerge. Well, I am not an expert on the subject but the more time passes, the worse it will be for Nazis of Ukraine, because the denazification will be rooted out," Cabello said during his weekly news conference. "Why don’t they take the opportunity to decocainize Colombia to see what’s left after that.”

Cabello has justified the aggression ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, an ally of Maduro, against Ukraine.

"Governments defend their territory, there are countries that sell their homelands, of course. But governments defend their territory and that is what Putin is doing,” he said in support of Russia's military operation.

Maduro has sided with Moscow since the war broke out.


“Venezuela announces its full support to President Vladimir Putin in the defense of Russia's peace,” Maduro said hours after ​​Russia began its war on Ukraine. "Venezuela is with Putin, with Russia, with the brave and just causes of the world, and we are going to strengthen our alliance more and more."

Cabello´s remarks come weeks after a delegation from Washington met Maduro in Caracas to discuss “energy security” as the US government seeks to isolate Russia.

Colombian President Ivan Duque has rejected the Russian operation and aligned himself with other countries in the region to support Ukraine.

Also ReadVenezuelans Rally on World Youth Day in Support of President MaduroVenezuela's Maduro Maybe Opening New Chapter With The Opposition (AFP)

Duque is scheduled Tuesday to hold a conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodimir Zelenskyy.

The Colombian president has said that in the face of any provocation from a neighboring country, the nation is prepared to respond.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Venezuelavice-presidentPresidentRussiaUkraineColombia

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...