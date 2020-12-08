'Withdraw First, Talk Later': Lebanese Officials Till Their Israeli Counterparts

Lebanon stressed Monday during a routine tripartite meeting with the Israeli army and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon on the need for the Jewish state to withdraw from all occupied territories.

The call for a pullout included from areas adjacent to the north of the Blue Line, the Shebaa Farms, Kfar Shouba hills, the northern part of the town of Ghajar and the B1 UN acknowledged point, which is the first land point of the Blue Line.

Aerial view of the #BlueLine in Kfar Kela, S. Lebanon.

The Blue line was established by the @UN in 2000 to confirm the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanon. It’s not a border between #Lebanon & #Israel.#A4P

⬇️#December 2020 page of #UNIFIL Calendar:https://t.co/q8UVBdtLDq pic.twitter.com/5hxcq34phZ — UNIFIL (@UNIFIL_) December 4, 2020

During the meeting, held at the UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura, south of Lebanon, and chaired by UNIFIL commander Maj. Gen. Stefano Del Col, the three parties discussed the latest developments along the Blue Line, with the Lebanese side reaffirming its commitment to UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

Lebanon also reiterated the necessity of including the occupied B1 point in future UN reports and resolutions, similar to how the rest of the occupied territories are mentioned.



The Lebanese delegation also renewed its demand to UNIFIL that it receive a map of the fortifications Israel had previously built, as the Lebanese Army and UN task force uncovered one on the outskirts of the town of Abbasiya opposite Ghajar, condemning the act as a violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty.

Lebanon and Israel are currently in the midst of indirect negotiations over land and maritime border demarcations that would determine where each side can conduct hydrocarbon explorations in potentially gas-rich waters in the future, with the latest round of talks scheduled for Dec. 2 postponed indefinitely.

This article has been adapted from its original source.