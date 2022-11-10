World aid, Lebanon and the deadly cholera epidemic

  1. Home
Published November 10th, 2022 - 08:33 GMT
Unsanitary conditions cause cholera
Amid an outbreak of cholera in the region, children rinse their hands at a camp for Syrian refugees in Talhayat, Lebanon Ibrahim Chalhoub AFP/File

ALBAWABA - Cholera is rife in Lebanon and as a result the EU is allocating €800,000 towards community-based water, sanitation and hygiene interventions in areas with a concentration of cholera cases, the EU Delegation to Lebanon said according to Naharnet.

The news of cholera cases is adding to the woes of the financially-strapped country that is in deadlock who continues to be without a president or a working government.  Anadolu added the United Nations on Thursday allocated $9.5 million to Lebanon to help in the fight against a cholera outbreak in the country.

The Turkish news agency pointed out “The $9.5 million directly targets more than 1,500,000 people across Lebanon - Lebanese, Syrian refugees, Palestine refugees and migrants – at heightened risk of exposure to cholera,” UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Lebanon, Imran Riza, said in a statement.

The situation has become worse starting from October when the disease first crossed from Syria. It has so far infected 2000 people with 17 dead, and the situation is expected to get worse. 

On Thursday, the country through its Health Ministry received 600,000 doses of cholera vaccine. These are being provided by the World Health Organization and UNICEF, who are stressing avoiding contaminated water and bad food which is the main cause of cholera. 

The first case of cholera in Lebanon was reported on 6 October whilst the disease has been absent from the country since 1993.

Lebanon is experiencing a deepening crisis since 2019. With sanitation and health systems seriously impacted and an increasingly vulnerable population, there is concern about containing the outbreak. The country is facing major disruptions in the delivery of water and a lack of fuel to operate wastewater treatment plants, al Nahar newspaper added.


