World aid, Lebanon and the deadly cholera epidemic

ALBAWABA - Cholera is rife in Lebanon and as a result the EU is allocating €800,000 towards community-based water, sanitation and hygiene interventions in areas with a concentration of cholera cases, the EU Delegation to Lebanon said according to Naharnet.

"The global #cholera vaccine stockpile is under huge pressure, with outbreaks in 29 countries around the world...#Lebanon is now also suffering a severe outbreak after nearly 30 years without cholera."

- @DrTedros

Full remarks: https://t.co/uuFS2x3xWe pic.twitter.com/jali236zom — UN Geneva (@UNGeneva) November 10, 2022

The news of cholera cases is adding to the woes of the financially-strapped country that is in deadlock who continues to be without a president or a working government. Anadolu added the United Nations on Thursday allocated $9.5 million to Lebanon to help in the fight against a cholera outbreak in the country.

Glad to announce that Lebanon Humanitarian Fund & @UNCERF allocated $9.5M to support curbing the spread of #cholera in Lebanon. Now is the time to save lives but this outbreak is a stark reminder that 🇱🇧 needs sustainable solutions to the ongoing crisis.🔗https://t.co/UWkrBf3LZu pic.twitter.com/MThKjqVFKe — Imran Riza (@Imran_Riza) November 10, 2022

The Turkish news agency pointed out “The $9.5 million directly targets more than 1,500,000 people across Lebanon - Lebanese, Syrian refugees, Palestine refugees and migrants – at heightened risk of exposure to cholera,” UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Lebanon, Imran Riza, said in a statement.

The arrival of the Oral Cholera Vaccines strengthens our fight against the #cholera outbreak and keeps children and families living in #Lebanon safe and protected: https://t.co/KAitIyrCph pic.twitter.com/U9RUBY89bC — Edouard Beigbeder (@E_Beigbeder) November 10, 2022

The situation has become worse starting from October when the disease first crossed from Syria. It has so far infected 2000 people with 17 dead, and the situation is expected to get worse.

#Cholera's return to 🇱🇧#Lebanon exposes clean water crisis

In just one month, the outbreak has spread throughout the country of six million, infecting nearly 2,000 people and killing 17, according to the latest health ministry data. pic.twitter.com/J6kGJqpPuy — ShamS (@sham_syrianews) November 10, 2022

On Thursday, the country through its Health Ministry received 600,000 doses of cholera vaccine. These are being provided by the World Health Organization and UNICEF, who are stressing avoiding contaminated water and bad food which is the main cause of cholera.

🇱🇧 Marwa Khaled's teenage son was hospitalised with cholera after drinking polluted water in Lebanon's impoverished north -- yet she still buys the same contaminated water, the only kind she can afford.

Full story: https://t.co/3dV3ps0kS7 pic.twitter.com/H5Zj2gBOec — AFP News Agency (@AFP) November 5, 2022

The first case of cholera in Lebanon was reported on 6 October whilst the disease has been absent from the country since 1993.

600,000 doses will be distributed in areas hit hard by the cholera outbreak. https://t.co/QMiw9hExwN — The New Arab (@The_NewArab) November 10, 2022

Lebanon is experiencing a deepening crisis since 2019. With sanitation and health systems seriously impacted and an increasingly vulnerable population, there is concern about containing the outbreak. The country is facing major disruptions in the delivery of water and a lack of fuel to operate wastewater treatment plants, al Nahar newspaper added.