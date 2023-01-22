World condemns burning Quran in Sweden

ALBAWABA - Turkey, Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates have condemned burning a copy of the Quran during a protest in the Swedish capital, Stockholm.

Turkey strongly decried burning the Quran and described it as a "vile act". "No one can call this freedom of expression and freedom of thought," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stated.

Sweden has given far-right Danish-Swedish politician Rasmus Paludan the green light to burn a copy of the Quran outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm on January 21.



Here’s a look at why some extremist groups in Europe burn copies of the Quran and what they gain from it pic.twitter.com/WQQ4eV8eNr — TRT World (@trtworld) January 20, 2023

Protests were held in front of Turkey's Consulate General of Sweden following the burning of the Quran where demonstrators set the national flag of Sweden on fire.

Jordan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates also decried burning a copy of the Quran affirming that Jordan rejects acts, which fuel hatred and violence and threaten peaceful coexistence.

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry rejects "hatred and extremism" acts and calls for the "importance of spreading the values of dialogue, tolerance and coexistence."

Rasmus Paludan, a politician from the far-right Stram Kurs (Hard Line) party burnt a copy of the Quran during a protest on Saturday.