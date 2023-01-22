  1. Home
  3. World condemns burning Quran in Sweden

World condemns burning Quran in Sweden

Published January 22nd, 2023 - 05:34 GMT
Protesters burn the national flag of Sweden as they demonstrate in front of the Consulate General of Sweden after Rasmus Paludan, leader of Danish far-right political party Hard Line and who also has Swedish citizenship burned a copy of the Quran near the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm, in Istanbul, on January 21, 2023. (Photo by Yasin AKGUL / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Turkey, Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates have condemned burning a copy of the Quran during a protest in the Swedish capital, Stockholm.

Turkey strongly decried burning the Quran and described it as a "vile act". "No one can call this freedom of expression and freedom of thought," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stated.

Protests were held in front of Turkey's Consulate General of Sweden following the burning of the Quran where demonstrators set the national flag of Sweden on fire.

Jordan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates also decried burning a copy of the Quran affirming that Jordan rejects acts, which fuel hatred and violence and threaten peaceful coexistence.

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry rejects "hatred and extremism" acts and calls for the "importance of spreading the values of dialogue, tolerance and coexistence."

Rasmus Paludan, a politician from the far-right Stram Kurs (Hard Line) party burnt a copy of the Quran during a protest on Saturday.

