World Covid-19 Cases Shoot up to 6.27 Million

The number of COVID-19 cases across the world has reached 6,273,402, while life is gradually returning to normal in many countries with the relaxation of coronavirus restrictions.

The number of deaths attributed to the virus across the world also increased to 375,683, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Countries around the world are registering increases in their caseloads, even as many of them are reopening their economies.

Here is the latest about the pandemic from around the world:

Germany’s caseload passes 182K

Germany reported 213 new confirmed coronavirus cases, taking the country’s overall tally to 182,028, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday.

According to the data, the death toll increased by 11 to 8,522.

Japan’s Tokyo registers over 30 new cases

Japan’s NHK public broadcaster said over 30 new infections had been reported in Tokyo on Tuesday, marking the first time the daily tally exceeded 30 in almost three weeks.

US Marines undergo quarantine in Australia

The Australian government announced that about 200 US Marines arrived in the city of Darwin on Tuesday for a training mission, stressing they would first face two weeks in quarantine as part of measures aimed at protecting remote indigenous communities in Australia’s Northern Territory, which has no active COVID-19 cases.

Linda Reynolds, a spokeswoman for Australia’s defense minister, said the number of the US Marines who would rotate to Darwin would be slashed to 1,200, from a peak of 2,500 last year. They will arrive in groups of 200 over eight weeks.

Meanwhile, Australian officials announced on Tuesday that the most populous state of New South Wales would open up some sports facilities from the middle of June.

Gyms, indoor swimming pools, and saunas in the state — which has not reported a case of community transmission for about a week — will be allowed to reopen from June 13, while children’s community sports will be permitted from July 1.

Australia has recorded about 7,200 infections and 102 deaths.

New Zealand may lift all coronavirus restrictions next week

Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday, New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said all remaining restrictions aimed at curbing the outbreak might be lifted next week. She said borders would remain closed, however.

“Our strategy of ‘go hard, go early’ has paid off… and in some cases, beyond expectations,” Ardern said.

New Zealand recorded no new coronavirus cases for an 11th day in a row on Tuesday, and has just one active case.

Mexico records 237 new deaths

The new coronavirus killed 237 more people in Mexico, taking the country’s total to 10,167, the Mexican Health Ministry said on Monday.

The number of infections in the Latin American country also increased by 2,771 to 93,435. Health officials have said the real number is higher.

Brazil’s cases jump by 11,598

Brazil’s Health Ministry said on Monday evening that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had reached 526,447 as 11,598 new infections had been reported in the past 24 hours.

The ministry added that 623 additional deaths were registered, bringing the total figure to 29,937.

Daily coronavirus cases drop in Egypt

Egypt reported 1,399 new viral cases on Monday, marking the first decline in daily cases in a week, according to the Egyptian Health Ministry.

The North African country has 26,384 cases and 1,005 deaths.

Tunisia to open borders this month

Tunisian authorities said on Monday that the country’s sea, land, and air borders would open on June 27, as they said the coronavirus epidemic had come under control.

Movement between cities will also resume starting Thursday.

Tunisia has reported 1,070 infections and 48 deaths, with only two people still being in hospital.

Senegal postpones school reopening after teachers diagnosed with virus

Senegal has postponed the reopening of schools until further notice after a number of teachers were diagnosed with COVID-19, the Education Ministry said late on Monday.



The ministry said in a statement that teachers tested positive in Ziguinchor, in the Casamance area, the country’s south. According to the statement, Senegal’s President Macky Sall decided to “postpone the restart of classes until a later date, in order to avoid any risk of the virus spreading in schools.”

Schools were scheduled to restart gradually on Tuesday, after weeks of closure due to the pandemic.

Senegal has 3,739 positive COVID-19 cases, with 43 deaths.

Spain records no new deaths

On Monday, Spain’s Health Ministry said the total number of coronavirus cases in the country had increased by 71 to 239,638.

The ministry reported no new deaths from the virus. The country’s death toll remains at 27,127.

Italy registers 60 new deaths

In Italy, deaths linked to the virus increased by 60 on Monday to 33,475, according to Italy’s Civil Protection Agency.

Italy has the third-highest number of coronavirus deaths in the world, after the United States and Britain.

The country also recorded 178 new cases, bringing the total number of infections to 233,197.

France says active cases declining

The French Health Ministry said on Monday that cases in hospitals and intensive care units continued to fall.

“Good news should not make us forget the danger of the virus,” the ministry said, however, urging people to continue to take protective measures against the coronavirus.

According to the ministry, 31 deaths were registered in hospitals in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 18,506.

The ministry said there were still 14,288 cases in hospitals on Monday, a slight drop from 14,322 on Sunday, and compared with 16,798 a week ago.

Russia cautiously optimistic about state of epidemic

Meanwhile, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Monday there were grounds for cautious optimism regarding the country’s coronavirus outbreak. He said that the situation remained stable.

Russia reported 8,863 new infections on Tuesday, pushing its nationwide tally to 423,741.

Some 182 people also died of COVID-19 in the country in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 5,037.

Armenian PM contracts coronavirus

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Monday that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

“I didn’t have any symptoms, I decided to take a test as I was planning to visit the frontline,” Pashinyan said during a Facebook live video, adding that his whole family had been infected as well.

Armenia had 9,402 confirmed coronavirus cases and 139 deaths as of Monday.

North Korea to open schools

North Korean state media reported late on Monday that schools, which originally begin their spring term on April 1, would open this month after delays over concern about the pandemic.

North Korean high schools and universities started classes on April 20, but all other schools, kindergartens, day-care centers, and nursing homes will reopen early this month, state radio reported.

“Teachers and helpers will thoroughly follow hygiene rules, with thermometers and hand sanitizers installed at entrances of all classrooms and offices, while parents are advised to educate their children,” the official Korean Central Broadcasting Committee (KCBC) said.

First Rohingya refugee dies of COVID-19 in Bangladesh

A Rohingya Muslim refugee died of the coronavirus disease in camps in southern Bangladesh.

Bimal Chakma, a top official of the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commission, said on Tuesday that the 71-year-old Muslim refugee died on Sunday while undergoing treatment at the camp’s isolation center.

“Today, we got the confirmation that he tested positive for COVID-19,” he said.

At least 29 Rohingya refugees have been diagnosed with the virus since an outbreak began in the camps on May 14.

Bangladesh has 52,445 coronavirus cases, with 709 deaths.

More than 730,000 Rohingya Muslims fled Myanmar’s Rakhine State to neighboring Bangladesh amid a state-sponsored crackdown in 2017 that the UN has said was perpetrated with “genocidal intent.”

Hong Kong to extend restrictions on overseas travelers

Hong Kong’s Health Secretary Sophia Chan said on Tuesday that the city would extend restrictions on foreign nationals entering the city by another three months. The bans were due to expire later in June.

Those arriving in Hong Kong will face a mandatory 14-day quarantine period.

An eight-person limit on group gatherings will also be extended by two weeks.

Malaysia reports 20 new cases

Malaysia reported 20 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the cumulative total to 7,877.

Philippines reports small increase in deaths

Also on Monday, the Philippines’ Health Ministry reported that the number of the deaths had increased by three to 960, adding that the number of infections had reached 18,638 after 552 new cases were reported.

Indonesia’s cases climb by 609

Indonesia registered 609 new infections on Tuesday, bringing the Southeast Asian country’s overall tally to 27,549, according to Health Ministry official Achmad Yurianto.

Yurianto said 22 new deaths had also been recorded, bringing the total to 1,663.

Singapore to build housing for migrant workers

In a bid to reduce the density in migrant worker dormitories that have seen mass outbreaks of the coronavirus, Singaporean authorities are racing to establish additional housing for nearly 60,000 migrant workers by the end of this year.

Singapore has registered more than 35,000 cases, one of the largest numbers in Asia.

The high number of infections is attributed to infections in cramped, bunk-bed accommodations that house over 300,000 mostly South Asian workers.

This article has been adapted from its original source.