World powers call for immediate truce in Sudan

ALBAWABA - Powerful nations and international blocs called for an immediate ceasefire in Sudan, where the number of fatalities in fierce fighting reached 144, with more than 1,409 injuries, including civilians and military personnel.

The international community, including the UN, the Arab League, the US, UK, and the EU have called for an end to the violence that erupted in Sudan after a fallout between rival military leaders ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/IBCC8DsPvb — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) April 18, 2023

On Tuesday, G7 foreign ministers urged the battling Sudanese army and Rapid Support Forces to "immediately cease hostilities" and return to the negotiating table.

Sudan: G7 Urges Warring Groups To Seize Fighting https://t.co/4vJ5hPEzB9 — AllNews Nigeria (@allnewsngr) April 18, 2023

In the United States, the White House called on both sides of the conflict to exercise restraint and end the hostilities immediately.

White House urges Sudan to ceasefire https://t.co/JiBLeizJ0P — Chronicle NG (@chronicle_ng) April 18, 2023

The Russian Foreign Ministry also called on the parties in Sudan to take the necessary steps to end the violence.

Russia calls for ‘urgent steps’ to end violent clashes in Sudan

‘Dramatic events taking place in Sudan cause serious concern in Moscow,’ says Russian Foreign Ministry#News #DailyNews #LiveNews #WorldNews#World pic.twitter.com/1wGx6T9HFv — Breaking News (@FastNews77) April 15, 2023

In a statement, the foreign ministry said that “the dramatic events taking place in Sudan arouse great concern in Moscow, and it calls on the parties to the conflict to exercise restraint and take urgent steps towards a ceasefire."

In China, the ministry of foreign affairs said that Beijing is "very concerned" about the developments in Sudan. It urged the feuding sides to cease fire to prevent the situation from worsening.

A spokesperson from the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Sunday that China is closely following the latest developments in Sudan. The Foreign Ministry called on the two sides to stop fighting as soon as possible. #Sudan #China #RSF



https://t.co/sTFbhAH7PN pic.twitter.com/geZcjxVtFZ — Somali Institute of Chinese Studies (@Somali_ICS) April 17, 2023

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres also called for "an immediate cessation of hostilities, a re-establishment of calm, and engagement in dialogue to resolve the crisis."

Today, @UN chief @antonioguterres condemned the outbreak of fighting happening in #Sudan; calling for immediate ceasefire to restore calm and dialogue to resolve the crisis.



It is crucial for the fighting to stop to support those who need the most.



⏩https://t.co/uQdK5DwUR9 pic.twitter.com/R4c08Cqvad — UN Sustainable Development Group 🇺🇳 (@UN_SDG) April 17, 2023

Guterres strongly condemned the outbreak of fighting in Sudan, warning that any further escalation of the conflict between the army and the paramilitary forces could be devastating for the country and the region.

⚠️ On 15 April, clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) erupted in #Khartoum.



Such violence will only worsen the humanitarian situation in #Sudan. The fighting must end, and the safety of aid workers and civilians restored. — UN Humanitarian (@UNOCHA) April 17, 2023

The secretary-general also appealed to "all those who have influence over the situation to use it for peace," adding that "the humanitarian situation in Sudan was already fragile and has now become catastrophic."

The Council of Arab League held an emergency meeting to discuss developments in Sudan. Members demanded an immediate cessation of armed clashes to end the bloodshed and to preserve the security and safety of civilians, stressing the need for a quick return to the peaceful path to resolve the Sudanese crisis.

Arab League holds emergency meeting on Sudan military conflict https://t.co/OubyRVzrLC — The MORN (@The__MORN) April 17, 2023

On the ground, battles continued between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces on Tuesday morning in the vicinity of the Republican Palace and the army command center.

Battles also took place across the country amid a growing fear that the fighting could spill over to other countries in the region. The clashes included air and artillery bombardment and heavy exchange of fire.

The Sudanese Doctors Syndicate said that the number of civilians killed reached 144 and called for the opening of safe passages to treat the sick and injured. More than 1,409 were reported wounded, it said.

Sources suggested that the number of deaths may be much more than the declared figure in view of the difficulty of accessing hospitals.

