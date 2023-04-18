  1. Home
  3. World powers call for immediate truce in Sudan

More than 144 deaths and 1,409 injured were recorded

ALBAWABA - Powerful nations and international blocs called for an immediate ceasefire in Sudan, where the number of fatalities in fierce fighting reached 144, with more than 1,409 injuries, including civilians and military personnel.

On Tuesday, G7 foreign ministers urged the battling Sudanese army and Rapid Support Forces to "immediately cease hostilities" and return to the negotiating table.

In the United States, the White House called on both sides of the conflict to exercise restraint and end the hostilities immediately.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also called on the parties in Sudan to take the necessary steps to end the violence.

In a statement, the foreign ministry said that “the dramatic events taking place in Sudan arouse great concern in Moscow, and it calls on the parties to the conflict to exercise restraint and take urgent steps towards a ceasefire."

In China, the ministry of foreign affairs said that Beijing is "very concerned" about the developments in Sudan. It urged the feuding sides to cease fire to prevent the situation from worsening.

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres also called for "an immediate cessation of hostilities, a re-establishment of calm, and engagement in dialogue to resolve the crisis."

Guterres strongly condemned the outbreak of fighting in Sudan, warning that any further escalation of the conflict between the army and the paramilitary forces could be devastating for the country and the region.

The secretary-general also appealed to "all those who have influence over the situation to use it for peace," adding that "the humanitarian situation in Sudan was already fragile and has now become catastrophic."

The Council of Arab League held an emergency meeting to discuss developments in Sudan. Members demanded an immediate cessation of armed clashes to end the bloodshed and to preserve the security and safety of civilians, stressing the need for a quick return to the peaceful path to resolve the Sudanese crisis.

On the ground, battles continued between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces on Tuesday morning in the vicinity of the Republican Palace and the army command center.

Battles also took place across the country amid a growing fear that the fighting could spill over to other countries in the region. The clashes included air and artillery bombardment and heavy exchange of fire.

The Sudanese Doctors Syndicate said that the number of civilians killed reached 144 and called for the opening of safe passages to treat the sick and injured. More than 1,409 were reported wounded, it said.

Sources suggested that the number of deaths may be much more than the declared figure in view of the  difficulty of accessing hospitals.

Written by Albawaba writer Razan Abdelhadi

