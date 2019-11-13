World Watches as Jordan Flag is Raised on Baqura, Ghamr

His Majesty King Abdullah's announcement on the termination of the Peace Treaty annexes on Al Ghamr and Baqura and the imposition of Jordan's full sovereignty over those lands has been widely covered by regional and international newspapers and media outlets.

The Palestinian News and Info Agency on Sunday published an article titled "Jordan bans Israelis from entering Baqura‏ as deal expires", in which it reported: "Israelis were prevented today from entering the Jordanian border areas of Baqura and Al Ghamr after a deal allowing Israeli farmers to work in the land there expired...."

Alanba Kuwaiti daily published an article on Monday that cited parts of His Majesty's speech and explained how Jordanian authorities are now in control over the lands after the 25-year-long lease to Israel under the peace treaty.

Al Ittihad newspaper in the United Arab Emirates published an article titled: "Jordan announces it sovereignty over Baqura and Al Ghamr as deal ends with Israel" on Monday, focusing on the King's visit to Baqura.

The newspaper also published an article on Sunday that cited parts of the King's Speech from the Throne and segments of the speeches in the following sessions by Lower House Speaker Atef Tarawneh, while celebrating the achievement.

"Jordan’s King announced Sunday that his country is reassuming ‘full sovereignty’ over two pieces of land leased by Israel, reflecting the cool relations between the [neighbouring] countries as they mark the 25th anniversary of their landmark peace deal," the Washington Post reported on Sunday in its article "Kingdom to retake lands leased by Israel".

The Washington Post also reported that His Majesty last year said he would not renew the two annexes in the 1994 Wadi Araba Peace Treaty with Israel, adding that farmers from Israel now require a visa to enter the land through the official border crossings instead of entering freely as they used to.





Additionally, on Sunday, the Turkish "Daily Sabah" published an article on the subject on its Arabic version of the website, citing the following part of the King's Speech from the Throne: "Today, I also announce the expiration of the Peace Treaty annexes on Al Ghamr and Baqura and the imposition of our full sovereignty over every inch of those lands."

The Turkish daily also reported that the Jordanian flag was raised in Baqura, north of the Kingdom, while the King was delivering his speech.

"King Abdullah II toured Baqura, a 200-acre enclave along the Jordan River in the country’s north, and tweeted that ‘Jordan’s sovereignty over its territory is paramount,’” France 24 reported on Monday.

"Jordan’s peace agreement with Israel, signed in 1994, is only the second peace deal between Israel and an Arab country, following Egypt," the French media outlet wrote.

The Lebanese daily Annahar on Monday published the article "Jordan: King Abdullah visits Baqura one day after Israel lost its authority over the land", describing the visit of His Majesty and HRH Crown Prince Hussein to the land north of the Kingdom, citing Al Mamlaka TV's website news.

Russia Today Online published a video on their website of His Majesty delivering the speech, with the caption: "In his military uniform, King Abdullah II announces sovereignty over Baqura and Al Ghamr! Jordan's flag flies over the two lands after 25 years passed since signing the Wadi Araba deal with Israel..."

The historic moment was captured regionally and globally, circulating on media and social media outlets, while columnists also analysed the situation's political and economic aspects, especially in regards to what the news means for the relations between Jordan and Israel.

This article has been adapted from its original source.