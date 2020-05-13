The World's Coronavirus Cases Spike to 4.34 Million

Some 4,342,354 people are now diagnosed with COVID-19 around the world, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The respiratory illness, which is caused by a new coronavirus, has also killed over 292,893 people.

More than 83,000 of the fatalities were reported in the United States, which has some 1,408,639 confirmed cases.

The United Kingdom, trailing America, has 32,692 deaths.

Here is the latest about the pandemic from around the world:

EU will push to unlock borders to revive tourism

As the pandemic has halted almost all travel across Europe, the European Union (EU) is set to push for border restrictions to be gradually lifted.

The executive arm of the EU, the European Commission, will on Wednesday recommend to restart travel around the continent in order to revive tourism, which normally contributes almost one-tenth of the EU’s economic output.

At least 17 countries, out of the 27 members of the EU, have put emergency border controls in place to contain the viral epidemic.

The virus, however, continues to threaten the continent as many nations have lifted their domestic restrictions.

Germany

In Germany, the known cases have increased by 798 to 171,306, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday.

The reported death toll also rose by 101 to 7,634.

Sweden

Sweden, with 27,272 confirmed cases and 3,313 deaths, has now allocated an additional 226 million dollars to care for the elderly, who have accounted for more than half of its deaths from COVID-19.

The government said Tuesday the funds would be used for the education and training of 10,000 employees for care homes.

The program will operate in 2020 and 2021.

Sweden has so far resisted a full lockdown, relying on its citizens to follow social distancing guidelines.

The death rate in the country, however, is about 32 per 100,000, comparing to the roughly 9 in neighboring Denmark and 24 in the US.

Putin’s spokesman gets COVID-19, Russia rises to 3rd place

In Russia, the spokesman for President Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, has tested positive for COVID-19.

“I have fallen ill. I am receiving treatment,” he said on Tuesday.

Peskov, who is the fifth senior official to contract the virus in Russia, said he last met President Putin in person over a month ago.

Meanwhile, Russia has now moved up to the third place in terms of confirmed cases after the US and Spain.



Russia’s registered cases rose by 10,899 over the last 24 hours, reaching 232,243.

But with 2,116 deaths, Russia has so far registered one of the lowest mortality rates in the world.

South Korea reports 26 new cases

South Korea has reported 26 new cases on Tuesday, taking the nation’s tally to 10,962.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said the daily tally was slightly lower than the tally reported in the previous two days. It said 21 of the cases were related to the Seoul nightclub outbreak, which came to the knowledge of the authorities last week.

The cluster prompted the government to re-shutter some nightclubs and bars as well as delay the planned reopening of schools by a week.

The capital city also introduced a new policy requiring people to wear protective face masks during peak hours on the subway from Wednesday.

South Korea has so far reported 259 deaths from COVID-19.

New clusters emerge in China’s Jilin

China’s northeastern city of Jilin reported six new cases on Tuesday and is imposing fresh restrictions on travel.

Jilin, which borders North Korea and Russia, will now temporarily suspend departing or transiting train services for passengers.

China’s National Health Commission reported a total of seven new confirmed cases, those of Jilin included.

In the past two weeks, new cases have been reported in seven Chinese provinces, including Hubei, the original epicenter of the outbreak late last year.

As no additional deaths were reported across the country, China’s death toll continued to stand at 4,633.

Australians urged to maintain vigilance

Australia has urged its citizens to stay on guard against the outbreak of the coronavirus, as the death toll in the country rose to 98 on Wednesday.

Authorities already eased restrictions across the country this week.

Australia’s most populated state, New South Wales state, of which Sydney is the capital, recorded six new cases overnight after zero cases on Tuesday.

The state is set to lift restriction on Friday.

Thailand records no new cases

Thailand reported no new cases of infection on Wednesday, for the first time since the outbreak started in the country in early March.

The Southeast Asian country has a total of 3,017 cases and 56 deaths.

The Thai government, however, urged the public to wear masks, practice good hygiene, and maintain social distancing measures. The capital, Bangkok, and surrounding provinces are still at risk, officials said.

Brazil records 881 new deaths

Brazil has become a new hotspot of the coronavirus epidemic with 178, 214 confirmed cases.

The country recorded its deadliest day yet with 881 fatalities in 24 hours on Wednesday, bringing the total tally to 12,461.

Meanwhile, President Jair Bolsonaro has started a dispute with state governors by ordering businesses there to reopen. At least 10 governors said they would not follow the decree.

“Bolsonaro is walking toward the precipice and wants to take all of us with him,” said Rio de Janeiro Governor Wilson Witzel.

The right-wing president, however, threatened to take legal action against state governors if they did not comply with his decree. He argues that the economic damage from closing businesses is worse than the disease.

This article has been adapted from its original source.