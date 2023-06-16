The world's first artificial human embryo

Albawaba - Stem cell research has advanced significantly over recent years, with scientists utilizing their remarkable versatility to generate synthetic human embryo-like structures.

This pioneering technique creates structures that possess cells capable of forming crucial components such as the placenta, yolk sac, and the embryo itself. This breakthrough achievement was a collaborative effort between researchers from the US and UK, led by Professor Magdalena Zernicka-Goetz from the University of Cambridge and the California Institute of Technology.



The implications of this discovery are far-reaching, potentially opening doors to gaining deeper insights into genetic diseases and understanding the causes of miscarriages. Leading the research, Professor Magdalena Zernicka-Goetz from the University of Cambridge and the California Institute of Technology (CalTech) utilized the remarkable versatility of stem cells, which can develop into nearly any type of cell in the human body, to produce these embryo-like models.



During a presentation at the International Society for Stem Cell Research's annual meeting, Professor Zernicka-Goetz highlighted the methodology behind this groundbreaking achievement: "By reprogramming embryonic stem cells, we can create human embryo-like models." It is worth noting that in a previous study, Zernicka-Goetz and her team successfully generated similar structures using mouse stem cells, showcasing early developments of a brain, heart, and intestinal tract after just eight days.



In this study, human embryo models were developed, reaching a stage just beyond 14 days of natural embryo development. These models lacked certain organs like a beating heart or early brain formation but contained primordial cells, the building blocks of eggs and sperm. This breakthrough marks the creation of the first three-lineage human embryo model, consisting of amnion and germ cells, all derived from embryonic stem cells.

