Would States be Willing to Take Back ISIS Terrorists in Iraq. PM Abdul-Mahdi Asks

Iraq is ready to transfer non-Iraqi members of the ISIS terrorist group to their countries, Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi said Wednesday.

"Iraq is ready to help either by deporting those arrested to their countries or by trying those suspected of committing crimes," he told a press conference in Baghdad.

"Iraq helped and will continue to help in transferring these elements to their countries,” he said.

Abdul-Mahdi's comments came amid differences in Iraq over how to deal with the issue of the ISIS detainees.

As for the ISIS militants whose countries refuse to take them in, Abdul-Mahdi said they can be tried before Iraqi courts.

In late 2017, Baghdad declared victory over the notorious terrorist group following a three-year war that ended with the fall of Mosul, ISIS’s last major stronghold in Iraq.

The Iraqi army, however, continues to wage frequent operations against ISIS "sleeper cells", which officials claim are still active in certain parts of the country.

