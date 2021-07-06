  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Wreckage of Missing Russian Passenger Plane Found

Wreckage of Missing Russian Passenger Plane Found

Published July 6th, 2021 - 11:03 GMT
The passenger plane was carrying 28 on board
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)
Highlights
Rescue forces have found wreck of the missing passenger plane east of Russia.

Search teams announced finding remains of the passenger plane which has lost contact with the control unit early Tuesday east of Russia.

Also ReadBreaking: Russian Passenger Plane Carrying 28 Goes MissingBreaking: Russian Passenger Plane Carrying 28 Goes Missing

Hours after searching teams spread in the area, remains of the missing Russian plane were found around five kilometers (three miles) away from a runway at an airport.

The passenger plane disappeared near the Pacific coast. However, search teams said that according to the geographic site it is hard to start rescue operations.

The AN-26 plane, which was carrying 28 passengers, 22 members and 6 crews, was mainly leaving from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to Palana in the Kamchatka Peninsula.

The governor of Kamchatka, Vladimir Solodov, revealed to the media that the plane's  body was somewhere near the coast, while other wreckage was found nearby in the Okhotsk Sea.

Tags:passenger planeRussiaPlanecrash

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...