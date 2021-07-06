Wreckage of Missing Russian Passenger Plane Found

Search teams announced finding remains of the passenger plane which has lost contact with the control unit early Tuesday east of Russia.

Hours after searching teams spread in the area, remains of the missing Russian plane were found around five kilometers (three miles) away from a runway at an airport.

The passenger plane disappeared near the Pacific coast. However, search teams said that according to the geographic site it is hard to start rescue operations.

The AN-26 plane, which was carrying 28 passengers, 22 members and 6 crews, was mainly leaving from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to Palana in the Kamchatka Peninsula.

The governor of Kamchatka, Vladimir Solodov, revealed to the media that the plane's body was somewhere near the coast, while other wreckage was found nearby in the Okhotsk Sea.