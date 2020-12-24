The Year in Review Part I: Our Top Stories from 2020

2020 will be remembered as the year of Covid-19. Other events, however, are worth bearing in mind as we look to the new year. The Abraham Accords, increased regional rivalries, political assassinations, the devastation of Beirut’s port and economy, civil wars in Syria and Libya, new technologies, new ways of waging war, a new US president: all will have repercussions beyond the end of the coronavirus. In this two-part series to mark the end of the year, we’ve put together some of ou

