Yemeni Gov't Starts Direct Talks With Southern Separatists

Yemen’s government officials have started talks with the country’s southern separatists of the Southern Transitional Council (STC) in Jeddah in a bid to end fighting in Aden and other southern provinces, a Yemeni official said on Wednesday.

The delegation, which landed in the Kingdom on Tuesday, is headed by Aidroos Al-Zubaidi, the council’s leader.

Its arrival comes after Saudi Arabia called for talks in the Kingdom to restore calm to southern Yemen after fighting between the STC and government troops last month.

Emirati minister of state of foreign affairs Anwar Gargash said on Wednesday that he was was confident that the Jeddah meeting will succeed in uniting the two sides against what he called the “Houthi coup.”

He also thanked Saudi Arabia for “leading the coalition politically and militarily with care and skill.”





