Yemen: 23,000 Displaced in Just Two Months - UN Statistics

ALBAWABA - The Yemeni war - running now in its seventh year - has been devastating for its people. There is no doubt about that as grim United Nations statistics continue to prove that.



The news websites as well as the social media continue to highlight the terrible set of tragedies Yemeni is under now in a state of war since 2015 but the warring parties - the Houthis who took over power in 2014, the ousted government and the Saudi-led war coalition can't seem to see eye-to-eye in ending the war, reaching a solution and establishing Yemen on the right path.

More depressing statistics are abound. The United Nations have just stated that over 23,000 civilians were displaced by the Yemeni war just since the beginning of January 2022; that is only two months into the beginning of the year.



“We want to reiterate our concern about the grave situation in the country, including the impact of the ongoing conflict, which is causing civilian casualties on a daily basis,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told a news briefing and reported by Anadolu.



The newly-displaced are mostly are from Marib, Shabwah and Taiz governorates where the fighting are taking place by Houthis and proxies related to the ousted government and their outside supporters.

Dujarric added 23,000 join the more than four million men, women, and children who have been displaced across Yemen since the latest escalation got underway in 2015 and he warned that acute funding shortages are threatening the flow of humanitarian aid to war-torn Yemenis.



“At the start of this year, two-thirds of major UN aid programmes had already been forced to reduce or close due to lack of cash. Further cuts are on the horizon if funding is not received,” he warned and as quoted by the Turkish news-based agency.



Dujarric called on donors to make generous aid pledges during a planned donor conference for Yemen on March 16. “We also urge donors to commit funds before the pledging conference to avoid major disruptions in our humanitarian operations,” he said.

Yemen has been engulfed by violence and instability since 2014, when Iran-aligned Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa. A Saudi-led coalition aimed at reinstating the Yemeni government has worsened the situation, causing one of the world’s worst man-made humanitarian crises, with nearly 80% or around 30 million people needing humanitarian assistance and protection and more than 13 million in danger of starvation, according to UN estimates Anadolu concluded.

