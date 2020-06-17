Yemen: 300 Stranded Nationals in Jordan and Egypt Return Home

Yemen repatriated over 300 stranded nationals from Jordan and Egypt amid coronavirus travel restrictions, state news agency Saba New reported.

The plane from Egypt with 174 Yemenis onboard landed in Seiyun Airport in Hadramout, and all arrivals had to undergo coronavirus PCR tests.

The other flight, which helped return 147 citizens from Jordan, arrived in Aden’s airport.

The report said Yemen’s government continues to work with stranded citizens to help repatriate them back home.

