Yemen Crisis Gets Top Billing in Safadi-Grundberg Talks

Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg Monday held a meeting in Amman for a discussion on the developments in Yemen and the UN efforts to end the Yemeni crisis.



Safadi said Jordan welcomes the two-month truce announced by the UN in Yemen, which began in early April, highlighting Jordan's support for the UN efforts to resolve the Yemeni crisis and the Kingdom's continued support for the Amman-based UN Mission for Yemen.



Safadi praised Saudi Arabia for its efforts to achieve a solution to the Yemeni crisis, adding that Jordan supports both Saudi Arabia and the UAE in whatever action they take to protect their security and interests, stressing that the security of the GCC countries is part of Jordan's.



For his part, Grundberg talked about the latest developments and international efforts aimed at ending the Yemeni crisis, praising Jordan's support for efforts to enhance regional security and stability.



The UN envoy welcomed the Jordanian government's decision to agree to operate Yemeni Airlines flights from Sana'a International Airport to Queen Alia International Airport.