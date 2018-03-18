Yemen Frees 800 African Migrants

African migrants in Yemen (AFP/File Photo)

The Interior Ministry of Yemen ordered the freeing of at least 800 undocumented African migrants held in southern Aden on Saturday, according to a Yemeni official.

Colonel Khaled al-Ulvani, head of the Department of Refugees and Migration Issues, which is part of the ministry, told Anadolu Agency that the minister called them and instructed the freedom of more than 800 African migrants being held at the refugee center in Aden governorate's al-Buraiqeh district.

Al-Ulvani said the minister requested the evacuation of the refugee center and suspended the activities of it.

However, al-Ulvani warned that there are AIDS patients among the African migrants and some of them are also suspected to be members of Daesh and Al-Qaeda terror groups.

He added that therefore freeing them could cause a threat to the social peace and security in the city.

Interior Ministry of Yemen keeps African migrants in the refugee center of al-Buraiqeh for years, because of their entrance to the country via illegal ways.





