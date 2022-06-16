Yemen: Gang Raid Taiz Hospital, Begin Shooting

ALBAWABA - The Riyadh Hospital in Taiz in Yemen was subject to a most brutal raid, Wednesday morning by what is described as gangs with guns.

News of the raid is now trending on different news websites with the full story of what had happened.

جريمة مروعة خرقت كل الأعراف والشرائع الإنسانية في #تعز بـ #اليمن.. أسفرت عن مقتل حارس المستشفى وإصابة آخرين بجروح خطيرة https://t.co/UjSWhdEB3v — ا لـحـدث (@AlHadath) June 16, 2022

An armed gang entered the hospital and started shooting with their guns and rifles scaring both the patients and the hospital staff with one security guard shot dead according to reports.

Taiz, a city in the south-western has been under siege has been under siege by the Houthi rebels ever since a war on that country was declared by the Saudi-led Arab coalition in 2015 after they took control of the capital Sana in 2014 and sent the Yemeni government scurrying abroad.

رعب بمستشفى في تعز.. هجوم مسلح وإطلاق أعيرة عشوائية - العربية https://t.co/w76z5183GN — Yemen Feed (@YemenFeed1) June 16, 2022

Apparently this kind of thing happens all the time. One laments the city of Taiz has become a black forest of a bloody series of sniping, kidnappings, killings and assassinations.

But this is maybe because of the frustrating siege. The United Nations is at the moment and through negotiations are trying to get the Houthis to lift their long-term siege of the city that is deemed third largest in the country with a population standing at around 600,500.