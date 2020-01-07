Yemen: Houthi Missile Attack Kills 9 Government Troops

Nine government soldiers were killed in a missile attack by Houthi rebels on a military camp in south-western Yemen on Tuesday, according to a Yemeni military source.

The casualties occurred when a rebel drone struck the training camp in the town of Maris, north of Dhali province, the source said on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

Six more soldiers were injured in the attack, the source said.

There was no comment from the Shia Houthi group on the report.

Tuesday's missile attack came one week after a similar rebel attack on a military parade in the province, killing eight and injuring 30 others.



Yemen has been beset by violence and chaos since 2014 when Houthi rebels overran much of the country, including the capital Sanaa.

The crisis escalated in 2015 when a Saudi-led military coalition launched a devastating air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi territorial gains.

Since then, tens of thousands of Yemenis are believed to have been killed and injured in the conflict, while another 14 million are at risk of starvation, according to the UN.

This article has been adapted from its original source.