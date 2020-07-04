Yemen: Iran's Houthis Armament Will Not Achieve Peace

Yemen’s internationally recognized government on Friday welcomed the UN Secretariat’s report on Iran’s implementation of its nuclear commitments which the global body endorsed through Resolution 2231 in 2015.

In a statement Yemen’s Foreign Ministry emphasized the “necessity of stopping all the violations of the Iranian regime” and it blamed Tehran for “transferring ballistic missiles and other arms to Yemen’s Houthis – the rebels use them to kill Yemenis and attack Saudi Arabia.”

The foreign ministry also warned the continued Iranian armament of Houthis will undermine the efforts by the UN peace mediator and others to achieve peace in Yemen, state news agency Saba New reported.

Arab leaders earlier condemned the Iran-backed Houthi militants’ launch of booby-trapped drones aimed towards Saudi Arabia. Three drones were intercepted and destroyed by Arab coalition forces in Yemeni airspace while another was shot down in Saudi territory, Arab coalition spokesperson Col. Turki Al-Maliki said on Friday.

“These attacks show how the Houthi militia lack the political will to cease hostilities or engage in a serious peace-making process for Yemen,” Arab League Secretary General Ahmad Abul Gheit said in a statement, adding the militants were undermining stability and peace in the war-torn country.

The Arab Parliament likewise strongly condemned the Houthi militia’s ‘cowardly attacks.’

“The repeated attacks show a clear violation by Houthis to international and humanitarian standards, including a threat to stability and security of the region” Mishaal Al-Salmi, the Arab Parliament president, said in a statement, and assured the group’s support with Saudi Arabia in “maintaining stability and security in the region.”

This article has been adapted from its original source.