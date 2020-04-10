Yemen Reports it's First Coronavirus Case

The government of the war-torn country of Yemen on Friday announced the country’s first confirmed coronavirus infection in the country's eastern province of Hadramout.

Yemen’s committee to combat coronavirus said on Twitter that the patient's health condition is stable and getting the required medical treatment.

Hadramout is Yemen’s largest province and is under government control amid the ongoing civil war.



Instructions were issued throughout Hadramout to impose a curfew starting Friday morning until Saturday, along with shutting down public markets and banning all kinds of gatherings, said Hadramout’s media office.

The first infection in Yemen could be a dire sign, as the healthcare system has suffered due to the ongoing six-year conflict between government forces supported by the Saudi-led Arab coalition and the Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 184 countries and regions, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University in the U.S.

More than 1.6 million cases have been reported worldwide, with a death toll of nearly 96,000 and more than 355,000 recoveries.

