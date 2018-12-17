Yemen: Violence Re-break in Port City 'Al-Hudaydah' After Ceasefire Deal

Houthi Rebels break ceasefire deal return to fighting Yemeni government forces. (AFP/File)

Fighting between Yemen’s warring rivals escalated in the coastal city of Al-Hudaydah on Monday, one day before a UN-brokered ceasefire goes into force, according to a military source and local residents.

Sounds of powerful explosions were heard across the city’s southern neighborhoods, the military source said on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to media.

The source said Houthi rebels were shelling positions of government forces in the city.

“The Houthis are adamant about undermining any ceasefire deal,” the source said.

The pro-Houthi Al-Masira television, for its part, said government forces had pounded the southern neighborhoods in Al-Hudaydah.

According to the broadcaster, four people, including a child, were injured in the attack.

Kamal Abdul Ghani, a local resident, said clashes were raging in the city since late Sunday.

“Although the violence stopped this morning, it broke out again,” he said.

Yemeni Foreign Minister Khalid al-Yamani earlier said a UN-brokered ceasefire between government forces and rebels will go into force in Al-Hudaydah early Tuesday.

The deal was reached during UN-sponsored peace talks held between the two warring rivals in Sweden last week.

Yemen fell into civil war in 2014 when the Shia Houthi group overran much of the country, including capital Sanaa, forcing the government to flee to Saudi Arabia.

A year later, Saudi Arabia and several Arab allies launched a massive air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi military gains.

