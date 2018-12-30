Yemeni Army Gains Upper Hand in Marib's Sarawah

Yemeni army troops advancing further in Saada Province. (AFP)

The Yemeni National Army announced that its forces had made progress on the ground in the Directorate of Sarawah, west of Marib Governorate and is approaching the center of the Directorate, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

A Yemeni military source said, "The army recaptured Tibetan Al-Groon overlooking the center of the city of Sarawah, while Houthi gunmen fled after a violent attack by the army."

The source said that units of the army stationed at the two sites, which are away from the center of the city about 3 kilometers, according to September site of the Yemeni Ministry of Defense.

According to SPA, the fighting resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries among Houthi militias in addition to the destruction of their vehicles.

The military source pointed out that the army artillery shelled the positions of Houthi reinforcements while on their way to the areas of confrontations resulted in the destruction of two vehicles of the militias and the killing and wounding of all Houthi gunmen who were on board them.

This article has been adapted from its original source.