Yemeni Army Moves Forward in Taiz, Houthi Leader Killed

Yemen’s National Army announced on Tuesday taking over Houthi positions in Taiz, drawing parallel advances with army formations pushing into the south of Hodeidah. It also reported the death of a top Houthi leader in Saada.



A field source confirmed to local media that the commander tasked with arming militants in Saada’s Haydan District, known by the alias Abu Malik was killed alongside nine companions during the confrontations with army forces.



The source said that army forces, backed by Arab Coalition forces, were able to inflict heavy losses on the militia ranks.



Other Local media statement said that another militia leader, operating under the alias Ismail al-Saghir, turned himself in after Houthis broke formations to flee battles in Hayfan District, Taiz.



“Houthi commander called Ismail al-Saghir, the brother of Houthi commander of brigade 19 Jalal al-Saghir, surrendered himself to government forces on Hayfan fronts after receiving painful blows,” the statement said.





Another statement issued by the army said forces have “cleared sites, barges and military barracks formerly under Houthi control in al-Burh area west of the city of Taiz.”



“Militias suffered dozens of deaths and injuries after fierce fighting,” the statement added.



Other incoming reports said army forces are combing and pushing against Houthi posts west of the Directorate of Tahita, south of the city of Hodeidah.



Army statements added that weapons and ammunition were seized from Houthis warehouses alongside indoctrinating books used to promote for the Houthi-adopted Iranian agenda.



Backed by Iran, Houthi militias have been relentlessly trying to spur sectarian strife across the war-torn country.



On another scope, army naval teams found naval mines which the Houthi militias planted in the Red Sea.



A military source said the mines were found off the coasts of Midi, adding that the Houthis planted them there before fleeing the city.



He added that the army naval units in the fifth military zone continuously patrol and scout the coasts and islands of the Red Sea to secure them.





