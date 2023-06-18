Yemeni government, Houthis hold talks in Jordan

ALBAWABA - The Jordanian capital, Amman, is currently hosting a new series of talks facilitated by the United Nations. These discussions bring together representatives from the Yemeni government and the Houthi armed group to address the issue of prisoners and detainees.

Majed Fadhail, the Deputy Minister of Human Rights and spokesperson for the internationally recognized Yemeni government's negotiating team expresses optimism about the outcome of these talks. He hopes for positive results that will lead to the release of all individuals held captive, including prisoners, detainees, and missing persons, following the principle of reciprocal exchange.

#Yemeni government and #Houthi delegations meet in #Jordan for the second day of a new round of prisoner swap talks, raising hopes for the release of hundreds of captiveshttps://t.co/Gs3sT9E0Vd — Arab News (@arabnews) June 17, 2023

The Houthi representative involved in the prisoners’ and abductees’ file Abdulkadir Al-Mortada confirms the start of a fresh round of negotiations, with a specific focus on the prisoner issue. He expressed hope that these talks will be fruitful, echoing the success achieved in previous discussions.

It's important to note that this current round of negotiations builds upon previous rounds between the Yemeni government and the Houthi armed group in last March 2023. In a significant development, an exchange of prisoners was successfully carried out in mid-April 2023 under the auspices of the United Nations. Approximately 900 prisoners from various factions involved in the conflict were released during this process.