Yemen's Mekhlafi Call on UN to Guarantee Hodeidah Accord

Yemen's legitimate government called on the United Nations to assume its responsibilities towards the Stockholm Agreement signed by Yemeni parties under UN auspices, announced Presidential Advisor Abdulmalik al-Mekhlafi.

Mekhlafi said the agreement had become “inexecutable” because militias have been evading handing over to local authorities the three ports: Hodeidah, Ras Isa, and As-Salif, as stipulated in its provisions.

Speaking to Asharq Al-Awsat, the advisor emphasized that the coup militias had no real desire to implement the agreement, which has been evident from the beginning.

He noted that many terms of the agreement were ambiguous, and the UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths did not define the responsibilities of the legitimate government and the coupists.

Griffiths did not identify the party obstructing the implementation of the agreement, according to Mekhlafi. He stressed that the militias are using the time wasted to smuggle more weapons through Hodeidah port, which has not been subject to real control yet.

The UN and the legitimate government were supposed to assume the control of the port, he indicated.

If the UN is serious about the upcoming consultations, it must either announce the failure of the agreement and hold the militia accountable, or press the militias to implement all provisions, Mekhlafi cautioned.

Meanwhile, Yemenis staged mass demonstrations in seven districts of the Tehama region denouncing the Houthi violations of the “Stockholm Agreement." They also called on the government to withdraw the agreement, in response to the failure of the international community and its refusal to identify the party obstructing the implementation of the terms.

The demonstrators considered that the Agreement allowed militias to continue their violations and breaches by strengthening their military capabilities in the three ports.

The Tehama National Council vowed to continue the demonstrations if the government doesn’t implement their demands on withdrawing from the agreement, proceeding with the military operation, and liberating the three ports, in particular, Hodeidah which is the militias’ main outlet.

The Deputy Chairman of the Council, Abdel-Rahman Al-Mashrei, told Asharq Al-Awsat that the demonstrations that started in seven districts came in protest against Houthi violations of the Stockholm Agreement.

He pointed out that a delegation of the demonstrators handed the UN Secretary-General's office in the temporary capital, Aden, a letter calling on the international community to take deterrent measures against the militias and identify the party obstructing the agreement.

Another message was sent to President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi demanding that the legitimate government withdraw from the Agreement.



This article has been adapted from its original source.