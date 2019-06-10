From Yemen's North: Houthis Attack Saudi Airport

Yemen's Houthi rebels said on Sunday they carried out drone attacks on a military airport in Saudi Arabia.

The attacks targeted bunkers housing Saudi drones in the Jizan airport in southern Saudi Arabia, the pro-Houthi Al-Masirah television said.

The television said a Saudi soldier and four "mercenaries" were killed in the attacks.

The Saudi SPA news agency, meanwhile, said a soldier was killed in Jizan near border with Yemen, but without providing details about the circumstances of his death.





In 2015, Saudi Arabia and several Arab allies have launched a massive air campaign against Houthis in Yemen since the Shia rebel group overran much of the country, including capital Sanaa, a year earlier.

The ongoing violence has devastated Yemen’s basic infrastructure, prompting the UN to describe the situation as “one of the worst humanitarian disasters of modern times”.

This article has been adapted from its original source.