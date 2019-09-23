Yemen's Official Govt Slam Houthis for Causing Fuel Crisis

The Yemeni legitimate government accused Sunday Iranian-backed Houthi militias of causing the fuel crisis in areas that fall under their control. The accusation was made after the group refused to undergo government measures to collect customs duties and taxes on oil products imported to the port of Hodeidah.

“The vessels loaded with fuel docked off Hodeidah port, for a while now, came after militias forced traders to violate government decisions and regulations governing the trade of oil derivatives and efforts to pay salaries for civilians in Houthi-run areas,” the economic committee said in an official statement.

“Some of these traders have abided by the decisions and controls in the freed ports and obtained facilities and exceptions, and their shipments didn’t face any delays,” the statement added.

The Committee affirmed for all traders if they commit to resolution 49, it will issue approval documents and discuss reasonable facilities and exceptions to alleviate the citizens’ suffering.

Government's decision 49 provides for the payment of taxes and customs duties for the legitimate government’s interest on all oil derivatives imported to Yemeni ports, including the port of Hodeidah, which is run by the militias.





The Committee explained that the government decision aims at enhancing the state's revenues, reactivating its sovereign institutions and improving the humanitarian situation in the war-torn country.

Asharq Al-Awsat has earlier highlighted the repercussions of the fuel crisis in Sanaa and the rest of the Houthi-controlled areas.

The militias have resorted to creating a suffocating fuel crisis by closing hundreds of gas stations in Sanaa and the rest of Houthi-controlled areas, causing a hike in prices and the return of cars queues again.

The Iranian-backed group is trying to appeal to the UN to countermeasures taken by the legitimate government to collect tax and customs revenues from imported oil derivatives through the port of Hodeidah.

The government has confirmed through the Economic Committee that it has succeeded in collecting various fees on imported fuel in all Yemeni ports except for shipments to Hodeidah port due to the militias’ rejection of the committee's decision.

This article has been adapted from its original source.