Young Egyptian Killed in Mariupol After Russian Bombing

ALBAWBA - Its trending news both in Arabic and English. Its being reported that a young Egyptian was killed in the city of Mariupol in Ukraine.

مقتل شاب مصري في قصف روسي على مدينة ماريوبول الأوكرانيةhttps://t.co/EqmN6xUDGu pic.twitter.com/FdwCAd9v0x — BBC News عربي (@BBCArabic) March 27, 2022

His death was the result of the Russian bombing of the city. Reports state he was hit by a shell after leaving the bomb shelter. This was to buy food for his family.

مقتل شاب مصري في قصف روسي على مدينة ماريوبول الأوكرانية | أصيب بقذيفة بعد خروجه من الملجأ لشراء مواد غذائية له ولأسرته https://t.co/CdrPgkxdwz #جريدة_الآن pic.twitter.com/Y6JWG7kIQ7 — جريدة الآن (@alaannews) March 27, 2022

The death is being reported on different posts and is trending.