Young Egyptian Killed in Mariupol After Russian Bombing

Published March 27th, 2022 - 09:53 GMT
ALBAWBA - Its trending news both in Arabic and English. Its being reported that a young Egyptian was killed in the city of Mariupol in Ukraine.

His death was the result of the Russian bombing of the city. Reports state he was hit by a shell after leaving the bomb shelter. This was to buy food for his family.

The death is being reported on different posts and is trending. 

 

 

 

Via SyndiGate.info


