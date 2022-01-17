  1. Home
  Young Palestinian Shot Dead by Israeli Soldiers After Alleged Stabbing

Young Palestinian Shot Dead by Israeli Soldiers After Alleged Stabbing

January 17th, 2022
Breaking News

ALBAWABA - A young Palestinian man was shot by Israeli soldiers at the Gush Etzion Junction in the south of the occupied West Bank.

According to Israeli reports he was shot after he was allegedly involved in a stabbing attack. He was shot at the junction and later died of his wounds.
 

