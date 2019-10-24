'Your Shouts Will Not be Wasted', Aoun Ready to Talk With Protesters

Lebanese President Michel Aoun told tens of thousands of protesters on Thursday that an economic reform package put forth by Prime Minister Saad Hariri will be the "first step" toward meeting their demands.

In an address to the nation, Aoun pledged to exert every effort to implement radical reform but also saying that change can only come from within state institutions.

He urged the protesters to pressure their representatives in parliament into approving several draft-laws, including lifting immunity from top officials and paving the way for investigations into looted public finances.

He said, however, that freedom of transportation must be respected, urging demonstrators to remove roadblocks that have left schools and banks closed for the past week.

Aoun’s comments were his first since protests over corruption and mismanagement erupted around the country last Thursday.





Positioning himself as in solidarity with protest grievances, he said corruption had "eaten us to the bone."

"Your shouts will not be wasted," said Aoun, adding he's ready for constructive dialogue.

"I am ready to meet your representatives... to hear your demands," he said.

"We will discuss what we can do together to achieve your objectives without causing collapse and chaos and open a constructive dialogue that can lead to a constructive result and define options that will lead to the best results."

"Dialogue is always the best for salvation. I am waiting for you."

Aoun also suggested a government reshuffle was on the table, saying there was "a need to review the current cabinet".

On Monday, Hariri announced an emergency reform package to try to assuage public anger and steer the state away from a looming financial crisis.

The measures include halving ministers' salaries and taxes on banks. However, protesters have remained on the streets, taking aim at the country's leadership, and calling for the government and the president to resign.

This article has been adapted from its original source.