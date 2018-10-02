Zarif: Iran Will Not Talk With U.S. Because It is Not 'Reliable' Nor 'Realistic'

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. (AFP/File Photo)

Follow > Disable alert for Mohammad Javad Zarif Disable alert for Tehran Follow >

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says Iran will not sit for talks with the US as long as it sees no reliability and realism on the other side.

“I’m not ruling out the prospect of talks provided the necessary conditions for talks, and that is reliability,” Zarif said in response to a question about the possibility of bilateral talks between Tehran and Washington.

He made the remarks in an exclusive interview with The New Yorker, which was conducted in New York on Saturday and published on Monday.

“Reliability is different from trust. Reliability is that when you sign something you are bound by it,” the Iranian top diplomat noted. He then cited an old Latin idiom, Pacta sunt servanda, which means “treaties shall be complied with”, and described it as the basis of international relations.

“Otherwise everything will fall apart… We are waiting for some sense of realism,” Zarif added.