Zelensky Admits Ukraine Loses 60 to 100 Soldiers Daily as War Enters its 100 Days

ALBAWABA - Vlodymyr Zelensky said that the Ukraine is losing between 60 and 100 soldiers daily fighting the Russians in the Donetsk and Luhansk. These are breakaway republics which the government in Kiev will not recognize.

He admits that the Ukrainian armed forces are in a critical situation with tough resistance being put up.

There are injuries on a daily basis as well:

Meanwhile Russian forces on Thursday hammered the last Ukrainian defences holding a strategic city in the Donbas region as the war approached its 100th day and Washington warned it could still last for months according to AFP media report.

It added: Vladimir Putin's troops have set their sights on capturing eastern Ukraine since Ukrainian forces repelled them from seizing Kyiv after the Russian invasion began on February 24.

Defending the east has come at a high cost for Ukraine, with President Volodymyr Zelensky reportedly admitting that up to 100 Ukrainian soldiers are dying daily, the French news agency reports. It pointed out Russia's invasion -- set to enter its 100th day on Friday -- has killed thousands of people and sent millions of Ukrainians fleeing.

The industrial hub of Severodonetsk in Lugansk, part of the Donbas, has become a key target for Moscow, and the local governor said that 80 percent of the city was already now under Russian control it concluded.