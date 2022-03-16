Zelensky Speaks to US Congress: Appeals For a 'No Fly Zone' Over Ukraine

In an extremely rare event on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made an address before a joint session of Congress and stressed urgency in taking steps to counter Russia's invasion - especially barring them from the skies over Ukraine.

Zelensky urged lawmakers to do more to help Ukraine fend off Russian advances, which are close to entering their fourth week. He said that the present time is Ukraine's "darkest time" and more restrictions are needed to defeat Russia and President Vladimir Putin.

"Russia has turned the Ukrainian sky into a source of death for thousands of people," he said, presenting a video that showed graphic footage on the ground in Ukraine.

Zelensky to Congress: "Remember Pearl Harbor...Remember September 11th...Our country experiences this every day, right now, at this moment, every night for three weeks now." pic.twitter.com/KrZOrlqIjB — Axios (@axios) March 16, 2022

"To create a no-fly zone over Ukraine, to save people, is this too much to ask? Humanitarian, no-fly zone, something that Russia would not be able to terrorize our free cities.

RELATED - Biden plans to travel to Europe next week to discuss Russia

"If this is too much to ask, we offer an alternative. You know what kind of defense systems we need, such as 300 and similar other systems. You know how much depends on the battlefield, on the ability to use aircraft. Powerful, strong aviation to protect our people."

The Ukrainian leader also urged more economic punishment for Russia.

"All American companies must leave Russia from their market, leave their market immediately because it is flooded with our blood," he said.

RELATED - Fox News cameraman, Ukrainian journalist killed in Ukraine

"Ladies and gentlemen, members of Congress, please take the lead, if you have companies in your districts who finance the Russian military machine leaving the business in Russia, you should put pressure. I'm asking to make sure that the Russians do not receive a single penny that they use to destroy people in Ukraine."

Zelensky pointedly asked U.S. President Joe Biden for more involvement.

"I wish you to be the leader of the world," he said. "Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace."

RELATED - Russia sanctions Biden, Blinken, 11 other U.S. leaders

Zelensky received a standing ovation before and after his address. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi introduced him with a chant meaning "glory to Ukraine" in Ukrainian.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to renew his calls for more weapons, as well as a no-fly zone over Ukraine, during his speech to members of the US Congress on Wednesday https://t.co/yD8CH51uzC — CNN (@CNN) March 16, 2022

Zelensky's appeals came as negotiators resumed peace talks on Wednesday. Zelensky said earlier in a televised address that discussions are coming along slowly and that they're beginning to "sound more realistic."

Biden has pledged significant levels of aid for Ukraine since the fighting began on Feb. 24. On Tuesday, he signed a $1.5 trillion spending bill that includes almost $14 billion for Ukraine that includes funding for defensive military equipment, training and help for millions of Ukrainian refugees.

"With this new security funding and the drawdown authorities in this bill, we're moving further to augment support to the brave people of Ukraine as they defend their country," Biden said at the signing.

Zelensky made a similar address on Tuesday before Canadian Parliament, during which he also urged leaders in that country to support closing the airspace over Ukraine.

Earlier this month, he called NATO "weak" for failing to create a no-fly zone over Ukraine. Russian airstrikes have been deadly across Ukraine and have targeted civilian areas, such as apartment buildings in the capital Kyiv.

Zelensky has also been strong in his appeals for entirely isolating Moscow economically - and called on British lawmakers to recognize Russia as a terrorist state.

Zelensky has traveled an unusual path to become the revered leader that he is today. At age 17, he started a career in entertainment as part of a Russian comedy program and found success during the late 1990s and early 2000s. In 2008, he starred in the Russian film Love in the Big City and its sequels in 2010 and 2014, as well as a handful of other films.

In a strange incident of art imitating life, Zelensky became the star of the Ukrainian television series Servant of the People in 2015 - in which he played the president of Ukraine who wins election through an effective social media campaign against corruption.

On New Year's Eve 2018, Zelensky entered politics for real when he announced his candidacy for Ukraine's presidential election in 2019 after several polls showed that he was the clear front-runner.

Zelensky won the election in a landslide over incumbent President Petro Poroshenko with more than 70% of the vote. He won as a member of the Servant of the People Party, named after the TV series in which he'd previously played the role. He remains a member of the centrist political party to this day.

Months after his election, Zelensky became an international household name when he was part of a major political scandal in the United States that ultimately led to President Donald Trump's first impeachment.

Trump, looking ahead to re-election in 2020, had asked Zelensky to investigate and denounce Democrat and former Vice President Joe Biden in exchange for receiving $400 million in military aid that had already been appropriated and authorized by the U.S. Congress. Trump also sought an investigation of Biden's son Hunter, who'd previously been a board member for a Ukrainian gas company.

"Whatever you can do with the attorney general [to investigate Hunter Biden] would be great," Trump told Zelensky in a phone call.

Trump blocked the military aid to Ukraine and only released it once a whistleblower in the U.S. intelligence community reported the phone call with Zelensky.