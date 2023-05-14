Zelenskyy arrives at Germany, to receive award

ALBAWABA - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived Sunday in Berlin on his first official visit to Germany since the beginning of the Russian war on his country.

The Ukrainian President's plane had arrived accompanied by two German fighter planes at the German capital, Berlin.

German media outlets suggested that the Ukrainian president already held talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Olaf Scholz. However, due to security concerns, no official statements, regarding the talks, were made.

Already in Berlin. Weapons. Powerful package. Air defense. Reconstruction. EU. NATO. Security. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 13, 2023

The Ukrainian president announced his arrival to Germany on Twitter, where he wrote: "Already in Berlin. Weapons. powerful package. Air defense. Reconstruction. EU. NATO. Security."

Zelenskyy is slated to visit the city of Aachen in western Germany, in which he will be awarded the Charlemagne Prize. An award that is given in recognition of those who make every effort to promote European unity.

Zelenskyy praises Germany’s €2.7bn military aid pledge to Ukraine https://t.co/cgkLoil4cC — Financial Times (@FT) May 14, 2023

On Saturday, the German government announced that it is getting prepared to deliver weapons worth three billion dollars to Ukraine, including 30 Leopard 1 tanks, armored vehicles, drones, air defense systems, missiles and ammunition.

Ich danke Deutschland für das größte militärische Hilfspaket seit Beginn der großangelegten russischen Invasion.



Deutsche Luftverteidigungssysteme, Artillerie, Kampf- und Schützenpanzer retten ukrainische Leben und bringen uns dem Sieg näher.



Auf Deutschland ist Verlass!… — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 14, 2023

The Ukrainian President's visit to Germany comes after 24-hours spent in Rome, where he met Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni and Pope Francis, as part of a tour Zelenskyy is conducting to a number of allied European countries, aiming to mobilize support for Kiev.