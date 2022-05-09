  1. Home
Zelenskyy Calls for More Weapons to Fight Russia

Published May 9th, 2022 - 06:18 GMT
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (on screen) addresses the Australian Parliament in the House of Representatives chamber via a video link in Canberra on March 31, 2022. (Photo by STRINGER / AFP)
Those committing war crimes must be arrested through international cooperation and face justice, says Ukrainian president

Ukraine’s president said Sunday that his country was in need of more weapons to protect civilians amid attacks by Russian forces.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s remarks came at a virtual G7 Leaders’ Summit, where he commented on the war, which has been going on for over two months.

“I am grateful to you for the defense assistance we have already received. As in World War II, the fate of freedom is decided on the battlefield. Therefore, Ukraine must receive all the weapons and all the defense equipment that will allow the defeat of tyranny -- in particular the M142 HIMARS and M270 MLRS multiple launch rocket systems and other weapons that Ukraine requested from your powerful states,” said Zelenskyy.

He noted that Moscow had struck targets in Odessa and other cities.

In addition, the Ukrainian leader said that all Russian officers who “serve tyranny” should be included on the sanction list.

 

All Russians committing war crimes should be arrested through international cooperation and face justice, he said.

Among the topics he tackled was the financial blow the war inflicted on his country. He said at least $600 billion was needed to repair severely damaged infrastructure in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian national news agency Ukrinform quoted Zelenskyy as saying that it was “impossible” to enter the besieged port city of Mariupol by military means as his country lacked the heavy weaponry to enable such a move.

At least 3,309 civilians have been killed and 3,493 others injured in Ukraine since Russia launched a war on the country, according to UN estimates. The true toll is feared to be much higher.

More than 5.8 million people have fled to other countries, with some 7.7 million people internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.

