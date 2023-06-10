ALBAWABA - The discussion about the expected Ukrainian counterattack, which had been speculated for weeks, was finally put to rest today with official confirmation from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy himself.

During a press conference in Kyiv on Saturday, Zelensky announced the start of the offensive, without revealing specific details. He chose not to disclose the current stage of the process.

Zelensky's announcement came in response to a statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, alleging that Ukraine had been preparing a counterattack for the past few months.

Russia has reported heavy fighting along the battlefront in southern and eastern Ukraine, while Kyiv maintained a strict silence about its long-anticipated counterattack. https://t.co/22RQo0YIJe — ABC News (@abcnews) June 9, 2023

At the time, Putin asserted that the Ukrainian forces had failed to achieve their goals. He also released a video on Telegram in which a Russian state television reporter confirmed the start of the attack. Putin praised the strategic reserves used in the battles, noting that although the fighting continued for five days, the Ukrainian forces did not achieve their goals on any front.

In recent developments, it has been reported that Russian President Putin has deployed nuclear weapons throughout Belarus. In addition, the Russian military announced that it had responded to two counterattacks by the Ukrainian army in the Zapoorga region. There are also allegations that Russia fired artillery at US Bradley vehicles and a Leopard tank, destroying them.

Moreover, Putin stressed that previous attempts to launch counterattacks had been unsuccessful. However, he admitted that the Ukrainian system still has offensive capabilities. He indicated that Russia's response would be based on this assessment, noting that the Ukrainian losses were three times higher than Russia's losses.