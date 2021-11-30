‘Asian Doll Escapes to India’ Using Viral Arabic Song

Inviting people to her birthday party, American rapper Asian Doll posted a short video on social media asking attendants to dress in Indian clothes while heading to her "Asian Doll Escapes to India," concert but mistakenly used a viral Arabic song.

The wrong use of the Syrian song which has been going viral on TikTok for a few weeks now is not the only reason Asian Doll was attacked online.

MY OFFICIAL BIRTHDAY BASH 🎉

Date: December 7th

Location: Atlanta Ga

Theme: Bollywood (MUST DRESS FOR THE THEME)

Text 678•292•3414 For VIP & Sections



WE FINNA GOOOO CRAZY ‼️

The 25-year old American rapper, who was born in Texas, is also facing accusations of cultural appropriation, for holding her birthday party with an Indian theme, a culture she has no connection to.

The birthday party which is supposed to take place on the 7th of December should be held in Atlanta, Georgia.

the song is is arabic and the theme is just cultural appropriation idk how many times folks have to say other peoples cultures are not costumes. it’s just embarrassing for you. — kismet 🇪🇹 (@lawrenkismet) November 28, 2021

While some commentators defended holding a themed party, many social media users heavily weighed on the importance that celebrities stop using symbols of other cultures for entertainment purposes, including having that as the main theme of their private parties.

My Official Birthday Bash 🥳

DECEMBER 7th



Purchase tickets now

In response, Asian Da Brat did not address the cultural appropriation accusations directly but posted another invitation with a new video that featured a different song. The video still asked people to "wear Indian attire."