‘Girl by Herself' Bar Receipt Goes Viral

A Twitter user has posted her bar receipt describing it as disrespectful after a note on the top of the bill read “girl by herself.” The Tweet has gone viral in a very short time.

The Twitter user, known as The Cake Lady, shared the photo of the receipt on April 17th and wrote: “This description is so disrespectful.”

The tweet got massive engagement days after being shared; it hit over 42.2K retweets and more than 610.2K likes. Moreover, the story was reported by several news agencies. The Cake Lady has shared another post shortly saying that she muted the receipt tweet due to the large amount of comments, likes and retweets.

She added that she wasn’t by herself at the bar that day, that’s why she said it was “all around disrespectful.”

Other users online have taken the advantage of the post and shared their own drama with the receipts; One user has shared his receipt with a note on the bottom reading “LIL UGLY DUDE, Thank You, Come Again Soon.”

Some people have shown their support for The Cake Lady while others opened a meme war on her post.