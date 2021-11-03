‘She May Run For US President’: Meghan Markles' Family's Latest Press Appearance

Ever since American actress Meghan Markle began her relationship with Prince Harry of the UK in 2016, she has been facing unusual attacks from her father and half-siblings on different occasions.

Markle, who married Prince Harry in 2018 and has had two kids with him so far, has seen her father, her half-sister, and her half-brother bash her in the media for many years, including a book written by her sister Samantha, where the Duchess of Sussex was accused of ignoring her estranged family to maintain her gains being in the royal family.

Meghan Markle has ‘that personality’ to run for US president, says Thomas Markle Jr

https://t.co/4EqwtaVSt8 — The US Sun (@TheSunUS) November 2, 2021

However, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced in early 2020 of stepping back from the royal rules and making the decision of relocating to the US, citing "struggles with the media". The most recent media headline in regard to Markle has been led by her half-brother Thomas Jr. who told New Idea Magazine that "he would not be surprised if she ran for US president".

"I just know, whatever endeavour she endures and puts her hands on she will do good things. "I wish her the best of luck, but absolutely if that's what she's going to put her sights on, she'll go for it." ~ Thomas Markle Jr.

While Meghan Markle's political activism has been limited to her discussion of US politics prior to the 2020 elections, women's rights, and climate change, the internet has been reacting strongly to her half-brother's remarks.

Well, by many accounts she has wanted a political career for some time. And her moves these days are rumoured to be her dipping her toes into political waters. Doesn’t mean she actually plans to run, but many think and believe she wants to. I know she tried to get a seat in CA. — MariaClaraIbarraYdelosSantos (@ClaraYdelos) November 2, 2021

A brilliant diplomat and peacemaker, just ask her family and her in-laws 😬 — Regal tunes (@regaltunes) November 1, 2021

Many online commentators discussed whether or not her marriage to the UK's royal family would disqualify her from such an endeavour, others talked about the family issues Markle had with her family in the US and the Royal family, suggesting that her personality "is not diplomatic enough" for a leading position in US politics.