‘Yes, I'm Gay AF’! Homophobic Nigerian Politician’s Son Declares

The son of homophobic Nigerian politician Doyin Okupe, Bolu Okupe, has shared an Instagram post confessing that he is gay and proud. Bolu wrote in the post “Gay AF” wearing a pair of rainbow shorts and carrying a Pride flag.

Bolu Okupe, who is currently living in France, is working as a personal trainer. He added that after his post he received tons of racist and homophobic comments.

His Instagram photo with the LGBTQ flag has gotten over 7,000 likes and engagements especially due to the fact the his dad, who is an important politician in Nigeria, doesn’t show any support or mercy for gay people.

However, lots of people have shown support for Bolu despite his dad’s point of view; mentioning that his father works as the Nigerian president’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs.

I love this 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 — bicha preta (@bichapreta1) January 24, 2021

@boluokupe you’re brave as hell and I admire you for staying true to yourself despite your father’s negative ass energy 🏳️‍🌈🤍💛 keep shining baby you’re RADIANT! https://t.co/D2auauJ0GS — Michey Fox 🤠 (@micheymoon) January 24, 2021

The Nigerian politician has reacted to his son’s post by sharing a tweet saying: “He knows that as a Christian and a witness for Christ (an evangelist) I am vehemently opposed to homosexuality as it runs contrary to the avowed precepts of my Christian faith.”

My attention has been drawn to a publication of my 27yr old son, Bolu okupe, in which he declared publicly that he is Gay.

I gave him that name MOBA OLUWA RIN, ( I WALKED WITH GOD) because he was born at the time I gave my life to Christ. pic.twitter.com/39RXFueGVB — Doyin (@doyinokupe) January 21, 2021

I have been aware of this his new orientation for a while now.

He knows that as a Christian and a witness for Christ ( an evangelist) I am vehemently opposed to homosexuality as it runs contrary to the avowed precepts of my Christian faith. — Doyin (@doyinokupe) January 21, 2021

It is worth noting that Nigeria has a law that imposes a 14-year prison sentence or the death penalty for any inmate who comes out as gay or shows homosexual intentions, which makes it a dangerous place to live in as an LGBTQ member.

As a result; LGBTQ people in Nigeria either prefer to leave the country or face jail and even the death sentence, and sometimes they face being murdered by their family members.